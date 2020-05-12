Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Holdings Decreased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.7% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,309. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.90.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

