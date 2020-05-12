Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NYSE:MMX traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $4.58. 12,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,921. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.68 million and a PE ratio of -75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth $1,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

