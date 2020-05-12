MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.48 EPS

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of ($6.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.63 million. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 128.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of MBI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.52. 959,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,936. MBIA has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $574.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

