Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after purchasing an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $76,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, hitting $179.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,105. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

