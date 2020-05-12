Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Medley Capital had a negative net margin of 207.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%.

MCC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. 11,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,679. Medley Capital has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Medley Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.