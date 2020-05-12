Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $3.06 on Tuesday, reaching $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,848. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

