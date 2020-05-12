Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Avalon Investment & Advisory’s 7th Largest Position

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,082 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.4% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $92,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 412,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,665 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $77.91. 10,131,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,898,396. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average of $83.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

