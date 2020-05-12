Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $376.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,336. The company has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.30 and a 200-day moving average of $387.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

