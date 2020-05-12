Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 44,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $481,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 50.1% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 77,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 314,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21,079 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

