Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.82. 3,463,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,936,721. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.