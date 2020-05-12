Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 52,110 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 917.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,110 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 123,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.9% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 50,607 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 277.2% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $41.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,730. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $45.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

