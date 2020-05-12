Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after buying an additional 3,325,943 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,754 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,922,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,189. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.27. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

