Merit Financial Group LLC Has $595,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 39.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,007,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 21,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 418.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 50,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $112.63. The company had a trading volume of 823,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,279. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.97 and its 200-day moving average is $113.67.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

