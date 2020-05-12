Merit Financial Group LLC Has $6.40 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 0.7% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,199,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,994 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $130,675,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,655,000 after buying an additional 63,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,545,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,605,000 after buying an additional 57,885 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,199,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,589,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $81.34. 3,176,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,051. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $98.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.62.

