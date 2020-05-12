Merit Financial Group LLC Has $689,000 Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,797.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,151. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $327.47. The stock had a trading volume of 922,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.