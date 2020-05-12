Merit Financial Group LLC Has $700,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 275,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.37. 7,095,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,960,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

