Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,090 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.3% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,590,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.29 and its 200 day moving average is $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

