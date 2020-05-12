Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.49. 4,240,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,806. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day moving average is $153.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.