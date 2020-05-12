Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $13,883,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,960,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.87. 35,463,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,527,434. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.98. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

