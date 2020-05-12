Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,161,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 20.3% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $182,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 66,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $186.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,592. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $202.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.