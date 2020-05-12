Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV remained flat at $$293.46 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,116,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,597. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.61 and a 200-day moving average of $304.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

