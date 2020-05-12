Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Short Interest Down 32.7% in April

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the April 15th total of 319,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on MRUS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. 3,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,001. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $470.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 177.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,012,741.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,019.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,775.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merus by 62.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merus by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

