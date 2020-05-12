Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.54

Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 39849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The stock has a market cap of $576.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%. On average, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after buying an additional 173,773 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after buying an additional 50,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

