MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.56.

MKSI stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $98.30. 133,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,366. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

