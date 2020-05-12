Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Mohawk Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:MWK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 226,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,363. Mohawk Group has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $10.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

