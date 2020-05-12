Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 74,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Mondelez International by 26.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 632,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after buying an additional 130,441 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 91,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 490,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,216. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

