Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng Sells 4,565 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 4,565 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $952,578.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 290,337 shares in the company, valued at $60,584,621.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Saria Tseng sold 18,171 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,200.00.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $209.50. 429,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $219.57.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,881,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,489,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,854,000 after acquiring an additional 210,539 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,138,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,710,000 after acquiring an additional 187,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,077,000 after acquiring an additional 115,564 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

