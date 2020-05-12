Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,377,639.20 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $1,377,639.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,469,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,151,474.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MORN stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.12. 100,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,677. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $166.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Morningstar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Morningstar by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

