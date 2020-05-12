Motco Acquires 1,600 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Motco raised its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after purchasing an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Mondelez International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.41. 708,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,582,216. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.