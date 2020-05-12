Motco Acquires 203 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 263.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 87,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 785.7% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 46,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41,644 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $38,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

In other CSX news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.65.

CSX stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.16. The company had a trading volume of 395,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929,413. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.