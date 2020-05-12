Motco Acquires 324 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,639 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,646,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.89. The stock has a market cap of $272.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.77.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

