Motco Acquires 3,262 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Motco raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.1% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 412,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,680,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,999,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $196.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

