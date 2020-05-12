Motco Acquires 3,333 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Motco increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Oracle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 469,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,083,969,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,170,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,028,785. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.