Motco Acquires 584 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Motco boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. TIAA FSB grew its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $262.17. 1,035,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

