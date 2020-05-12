Motco Acquires 887 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on APH. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

Shares of APH traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 109,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.16. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

