Motco Acquires New Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Posted by on May 12th, 2020

Motco acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEFA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,213,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after purchasing an additional 240,929 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18,985.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 92,648 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter.

HEFA stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $25.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,729 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69.

