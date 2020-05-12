Motco Buys 1,172 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Motco increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $4.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.30. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

