Motco Buys 236 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Motco raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT traded down $4.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $371.80. 95,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.70. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.36.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.