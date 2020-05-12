Motco Cuts Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Motco lowered its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises 1.2% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Motco’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $11,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after acquiring an additional 213,426 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,179,000 after purchasing an additional 331,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth $537,278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,566,000 after buying an additional 76,376 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $5.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.31. 234,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,841. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.33. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

