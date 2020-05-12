Motco Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Motco grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. 1,051,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,139,094. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.