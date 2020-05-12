Motco Has $1.05 Million Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Motco increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,154. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -106.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

