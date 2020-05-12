Motco Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Motco decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,586. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

