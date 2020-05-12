Motco Has $10.34 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Motco reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Motco’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $4,769,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.6% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.2% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.9% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 35,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,866,113. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.41. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.