Motco Has $3.81 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Motco raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.85.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 97,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,393,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,399,754 shares of company stock worth $155,136,959 and sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IFF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

