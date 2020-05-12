Motco Has $4.13 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Motco cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,626,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,936,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,652,000 after buying an additional 146,835 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 178,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $11.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.11. The company had a trading volume of 311,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,639. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.1098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

