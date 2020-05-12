Motco Has $4.33 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Motco boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 42.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.65.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,874,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,961. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.85. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.