Motco Has $5.16 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Motco grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,859,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,188,395,000 after purchasing an additional 276,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,905,000 after buying an additional 109,722 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Deere & Company by 52.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,684,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,059,000 after buying an additional 1,264,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $624,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,875,000 after buying an additional 171,162 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $4.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.13. The stock had a trading volume of 162,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,954. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

