Motco Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Motco cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.14. The stock had a trading volume of 165,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,611. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.64. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

