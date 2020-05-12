Motco Has $9.43 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Motco grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 0.9% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $9,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Longbow Research decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.50. 2,942,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,363,105. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.81 and a 200-day moving average of $193.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

