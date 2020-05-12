Motco Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Motco increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

NYSE PEG traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 318,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,596. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

